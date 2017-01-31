FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abadon Real Estate negotiates indirect stake acquisition in Awbud
January 31, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Abadon Real Estate negotiates indirect stake acquisition in Awbud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Abadon Real Estate SA :

* Says that on Oct. 18 started negotiations with Andrzej Wuczynski, Tomasz Wuczynski, Michal Wuczynski, Malgorzata Wuczynska and Petrofox Sp. z o.o. concerning an investment agreement

* The investment agreement concerns a loan to Petrofox and acquisition of 100 pct stake in Petrofox by Abadon Real Estate

* The acquisition would result in an indirect purchase of shares in Awbud SA and taking control of it

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

