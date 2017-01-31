FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Juventus buys Riccardo Orsolini from Ascoli Picchio
January 31, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Juventus buys Riccardo Orsolini from Ascoli Picchio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Said on Monday that the agreement with Ascoli Picchio FC SpA for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Riccardo Orsolini had been finalized

* The consideration for the acquisition is 6 million euros ($6.46 million)

* The purchase value may increase of 4 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract

* Reached an agreement with Ascoli for the free loan until June 30 of the registration rights of Riccardo Orsolini

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9291 euros Gdynia Newsroom

