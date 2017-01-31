BRIEF-CNH Industrial NV Q4 adjusted diluted EPS $0.14

Jan 31 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial NV :

* In Q4 of 2016, consolidated revenues were $6,998 million, down 2.0% compared to Q4 of 2015

* Says Board of Directors is recommending a dividend of EUR 0.11 per common share, or approximately EUR 150 million

* Says will take a restructuring charge of approximately $100 million in 2017 as part of its industrial Efficiency Program

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS between $0.39 and $0.41

* Expects 2017 net sales of Industrial Activities between $23 billion and $24 billion

* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $0.14

* FY2017 revenue view $25.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees net industrial debt at end of 2017 between $1.4 billion and $1.6 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $6.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects the industrial Efficiency Program to generate incremental savings of about $60 million in 2017 and $80 million on an annualized basis

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: