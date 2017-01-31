BRIEF-Nucor posts Q4 earnings per share $0.50

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp :

* Q4 average sales price per ton decreased 7 pct from Q3 of 2016 and was consistent with Q4 of 2015

* Comparative consolidated net earnings after retrospective application of change in accounting principle were $305.4 million, or $0.95 per share in Q3

* Nucor reports results for fourth quarter and year ended 2016

* Q4 sales $3.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.78 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Included in q4 of 2016 results were effects of a change in estimate related to cost of certain inventories that resulted in a benefit of $77.6 million

* Earnings in Q1 of 2017 are expected to increase compared to Q4 of 2016

* Total tons shipped to outside customers were 5,815,000 tons in Q4 of 2016, a 1 pct decrease from Q3 of 2016

* "We believe full year 2017 profitability could significantly exceed level achieved for 2016"

* Average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used in Q4 of 2016 was $236, a decrease of 6 pct from $252 in Q3 of 2016

* Expect improved volume in Q1 of 2017 as compared to Q4 of 2016 for steel mills segment

* Experienced decreased profitability for our steel products segment in Q4 of 2016

* Overall operating rates at our steel mills decreased to 74 pct in Q4 of 2016 as compared to 76 pct in Q3 of 2016

* Raw materials segment is expected to return to profitability in Q1 of 2017

* "Results of recent trade cases are having a positive impact as steel imports were down approximately 15 pct in 2016 compared to 2015"

* Cut-to-length plate cases filed against twelve countries continue to progress through trade case process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: