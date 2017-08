Jan 31 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Says completes acquisition of Llamaya from More Minutes Comunications SL

* Says value of the acquisition reaches 29.7 million euros ($32.1 million) plus variable payment depending on certain operating parameters

* Says variable earn-out payment for More Minutes can reach up to 12 million euros, and would be paid in 2018-2019

