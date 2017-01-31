FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Accuray posts Q2 loss per share $0.11
January 31, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Accuray posts Q2 loss per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc :

* Q2 ending product backlog was $426.2 million, approximately 16 percent higher

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue was $87.5 million compared to $108.9 million in prior fiscal year Q2

* Reaffirming guidance originally provided on August 17, 2016 for fiscal year 2017 for all metrics except operating expenses

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.19, revenue view $409.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $90.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

