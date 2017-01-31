FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says on January 26 entered into credit agreement with JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says on January 26 entered into credit agreement with JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle pharmaceuticals - expects to use future loans under credit facility for working capital needs

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - on January 26, company, entered into credit agreement with JPmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. - SEC filing

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc- credit agreement provides for a three-year $50 million revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - credit facility includes a $5 million letter of credit subfacility - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.