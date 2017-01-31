FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Chubb Ltd reports Q4 EPS $3.41
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 11:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Chubb Ltd reports Q4 EPS $3.41

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd :

* Chubb ltd- unfavorable foreign currency movement negatively impacted book value by $302 million and tangible book value by $154 million in q4

* Chubb reports fourth quarter net income per share of $3.41, up 63.9%, and operating income per share of $2.72, up 14.3%; full-year net income per share was $8.87, up 2.9%, and operating income per share was $10.12, up 3.7% and a record

* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.72

* Q4 earnings per share $3.41

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chubb ltd- for quarter, book value per share decreased 0.3% and tangible book value per share increased 0.6%

* Chubb ltd - p&c combined ratio was 87.8% for quarter compared with 87.3% in 2015

* Chubb ltd - p&c net premiums written were $6.4 billion for quarter and $26.0 billion for year, up 76.1% and 65.6%, respectively

* Chubb ltd - consolidated net premiums written were $6.9 billion for quarter and $28.1 billion for year, up 67.4% and 58.9%, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.