7 months ago
BRIEF-Silgan Holdings Inc says Q4 earnings per share $0.41
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 11:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Silgan Holdings Inc says Q4 earnings per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Silgan Holdings Inc

* Silgan announces 2016 earnings; expects double digit earnings growth in 2017

* Silgan Holdings Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share in range of $3.15 to $3.35

* Q4 earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 to $0.58

* Q4 sales $805.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $814.5 million

* Silgan Holdings Inc - expects double digit earnings growth in 2017

* Silgan Holdings Inc - currently estimates that free cash flow in 2017 will be approximately $220 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.24, revenue view $3.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $788.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Silgan holdings inc says net sales in metal container business are expected to increase in 2017 as compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

