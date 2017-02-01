FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fast Ejendom Danmark updates on 2016 financial guidance
February 1, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fast Ejendom Danmark updates on 2016 financial guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Fast Ejendom Danmark A/S :

* Said on Tuesday had decided to revalue fair value of its portfolio

* Portfolio's fair value is now assessed to be of 956.4 million Danish crowns ($140 million), up from 954.5 million year ago

* Still sees 2016 operating profit before value adjustments, financial items and tax of about 40 million crowns

* Profit after tax for 2016 is expected to be of about 27 million crowns

Source text: bit.ly/2jUVHXR

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.8971 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

