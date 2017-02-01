BRIEF-1nkemia invests 75,000 euros in mesothelioma lung cancer treatment

Feb 1 (Reuters) - 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday decided to invest 75,000 euros ($80,858) in a capital increase of Applied Research Using Omic Sciences (Aromics) and reach 1.5 percent in the company
* Aromics is involved in preclinical phase of studies over treatment for malignant lung cancer mesothelioma, which is related to exposition to asbestos
* Says may increase its stake in Aromics once the cancer treatment passes preclinical phase
