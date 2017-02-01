FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-1nkemia invests 75,000 euros in mesothelioma lung cancer treatment
February 1, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-1nkemia invests 75,000 euros in mesothelioma lung cancer treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday decided to invest 75,000 euros ($80,858) in a capital increase of Applied Research Using Omic Sciences (Aromics) and reach 1.5 percent in the company

* Aromics is involved in preclinical phase of studies over treatment for malignant lung cancer mesothelioma, which is related to exposition to asbestos

* Says may increase its stake in Aromics once the cancer treatment passes preclinical phase

Source text: bit.ly/2kTtPRz

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9276 euros Gdynia Newsroom

