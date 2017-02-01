FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sare announces 2017-2019 strategy
February 1, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sare announces 2017-2019 strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sare SA :

* Announced on Tuesday strategy for 2017-2019

* Under the strategy the company plans to seek for new opportunities through mergers and acquisitions and conducting research-development works

* The company intends that average annual growth of EBITDA in perspective 2017-2019 was not less than 120 pct

* The company does not exclude the payment of dividends, decision on profit distribution will take into account demand for financial and organic development as well as strategic shopping

