7 months ago
BRIEF-IVS Group unit DAV S.L. buys Grup Ibervending S.A. in Spain
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 1, 2017 / 7:51 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-IVS Group unit DAV S.L. buys Grup Ibervending S.A. in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - IVS Group SpA :

* Said on Tuesday unit DAV S.L. acquired 100 pct of Grup Ibervending S.A., active in the vending business in Spain

* The acquisition includes also the coffee roasting business Cafe Vitoria

* The enterprise value of the transaction is equal to 25.5 million euros ($27.49 million), a balance of 25 pct of the price will be paid in two tranches, during 2017 and 2018, according to the adjustments on the net financial position

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9276 euros Gdynia Newsroom

