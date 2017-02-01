FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Action signs annex to prolong overdraft repayment
February 1, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Action signs annex to prolong overdraft repayment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Action SA :

* Said on Tuesday it signed an annex to the agreement with Bank PEKAO SA to extend the overdraft repayment

* According to the annex, the maximum overdraft available to the company until Jan. 31 was 90.3 million zlotys ($22.56 million)

* Under the annex to the agreement, Action to pay 40.3 million zlotys by Jan. 31 and the remaining 50 million zlotys by Dec. 31 in monthly installments

* The previous deadline for the total repayment was Jan. 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.0023 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

