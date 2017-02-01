BRIEF-SL Benfica transfers Helder Costa for 15 mln euros, announces other contracts

Feb 1(Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC for the definitive transfer of player Helder Wander Souza de Azevedo e Costa for 15 million euros ($16.2 million)

* The club has signed a contract with player Filipe Augusto until 2022, coming from Rio Ave FC

* The club has transferred player Djuricic to UC Sampdoria in connection to the contract with Pedro Pereira

* Joao Carvalho was lent to Vitoria de Setubal FC until the end of the season, Pele was lent to CD Feirense until the end of the season, Gilson Costa was lent to FC Arouca until the end of the season, Oscar Benitez was lent to CA Boca Juniors until June 2018

