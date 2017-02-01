FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sporting transfers Wallyson Mallmann, lends Ary Papel and Radoslav Petrovic
February 1, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sporting transfers Wallyson Mallmann, lends Ary Papel and Radoslav Petrovic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Moreirense Futebol Clube Futebol SAD (Moreirense) for the transfer of the player Wallyson Mallmann, holding an option to repurchase; Moreirense will hold all of the player's sports rights and 30 percent of his economic rights

* The club has also reached an agreement with Moreirense for the return of the players Daniel Podence and Francisco Geraldes, and for the loan of the player Ary Papel for the current sports season

* Radoslav Petrovic was lent to Rio Ave until the end of the current sports season

Source text: bit.ly/2jCghsO , bit.ly/2kQy1G0 , bit.ly/2jUkrx9

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

