Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bank RBK AO :

* Says that it has increased its regulatory capital by 11 billion tenge ($33.88 million)

* 9.9 billion tenge came in a form of common shares, while 1.1 billion tenge in a form of subordinated debt

* As a result of the capital increase, the bank's regulatory capital amounted to about 103 billion tenge, own capital to 92 billion tenge, charter capital to 64 billion tenge

