Feb 1 (Reuters) - Financial Group Future (FG Future) :

* Says that Q1 Group has closed a deal to acquire 100 percent stake in a private pension fund Sotsialnoye razvitiye (Social Development) from Fletcher Group Holdings Limited

* The fund will be transferred to FG Future and will become its fourth fund

* Subsequently the fund will be merged to the group's Budushchee (Future) fund

