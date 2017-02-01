BRIEF-Axis Capital Holdings Q4 earnings per share $1.48

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd
* Axis capital reports fourth quarter net income available to common shareholders of $131 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share
* Qtrly net premiums written decreased 22% to $464 million
* Qtrly net premiums earned were comparable at $922 million
* Qtrly combined ratio of 96.7 %, compared to 91.6%
* Q4 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.14
* Q4 earnings per share $1.48
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S