7 months ago
BRIEF-Immofinanz says earned 97.4 mln euros from Buwog stake sale
February 1, 2017 / 11:55 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Immofinanz says earned 97.4 mln euros from Buwog stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Immofinanz :

* Announces the successful placement of approx. 4.5 million ordinary shares in Buwog AG

* The placing shares represent approximately 4.5% of the company's issued share capital

* The transaction generated total net proceeds to Immofinanz of approximately 97.4 million euros

* The transaction is expected to settle on 6 February, 2017

* Following settlement of the transaction, Immofinanz will hold approximately 4.7 million ordinary shares in the company which serve as underlying for the convertible bonds 2017 and 2018 Further company coverage:

