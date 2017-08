Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi A.S :

* Reported on Wednesday that FY 2016 net profit at 970.2 million lira ($258.10 million) versus 830.8 million lira

* FY 2016 revenue at 14.24 billion lira versus 9.92 billion lira year ago

