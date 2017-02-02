FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF- New Equity Ventures unit acquires IT company via non-cash issue
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF- New Equity Ventures unit acquires IT company via non-cash issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - New Equity Ventures International AB :

* Said on Wednesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, B18 Invest IV AB, had acquired Ayima Holding Ltd

* Ayima Holding is a London-based developer of SaaS-solutions and provider of IT consultancy services

* Transaction to be carried out via non-cash issue

* Following deal NEVI holding in B18 Invest IV would fall to 15.8 pct of votes and 22.2 pct of capital

* Will continue as active investor in B18 Invest IV and invests 1 million Swedish crowns ($114,533) in connection with the deal

* Plans to invest further 2 million crowns during coming quarter

Source text: bit.ly/2kVLOrx

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.7311 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.