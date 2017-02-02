FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Cereal Planet announces changes in shareholding structure
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 2, 2017 / 9:50 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cereal Planet announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cereal Planet SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Vlasenko Anatolii and Vlasenko Oleksandr acquire 0.1 mln of the company shares each at the price of 2.81 EUR ($3.04) per share

* They raise their stakes in Cereal Planet to 28.85 pct (from 23.16 pct) and 25.24 pct (from 19.55 pct) respectively

* Steshenko Valentyna sells 0.3 mln of the company shares at the price of 2.81 EUR per share and lowers stake in Cereal Planet to 0 pct from 17.08 pct

* Slavgorodskyi Oleksandr increases his stake in the company to 25.24 pct from 19.55 pct through the purchase of 0.1 mln of shares at EUR 2.81

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9253 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.