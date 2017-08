European shares turn flat helped by tech stocks, Generali euphoria - For more see the LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** Pan-European STOXX 600 index little changed, reversing earlier losses

** Chatter over possible Generali takeover lifts FTSEMIB, hurts Intesa

** Tech index hits 14 year high, buoyed by Dassault, Nokia surge

** Finnish steel company Outokumpu top of STOXX after surprise dividend

** Healthcare top sectoral loser after poor Novo, Astrazeneca updates

** Deutsche Bank drops after big quarterly loss, weighs on DAX (Reporting by Helen Reid)