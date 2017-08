Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mega Sonic SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it acquired a commercial real estate for 3.6 million zlotys ($902,640.22) net in Suwalki, Poland

* It finances the investment via own funds and partially via a bank loan

* Plans to sells and store goods and disposable products from there as well as serve clients from Belarus and Ukraine

* Also resolves to raise 5 million zlotys through series B, C bonds

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: