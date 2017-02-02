FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Bank lost 600 mln in revenues due to mortgages litigation-related turmoil in Sep/Oct
February 2, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank lost 600 mln in revenues due to mortgages litigation-related turmoil in Sep/Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank CFO says on analyst call discussing Q4 earnings

* We are clearly convinced we can take the bank to a 10 percent roe target, if that will be by 2018 remains to be seen

* Basel IV impact will hit only in next decade

* Cost target of 22 billion is upper limit, cannot give new cost guidance as of today

* Expects to apply more balance sheet in credit solutions part of fixed income business

* Lost business in prime brokerage in high teens percent around Sep/Oct, have seen recovery in the meantime of a quarter of what we had lost

* Revenue losses relating to Deutsche Bank's idiosyncratic Sep/Oct turmoil amounted to about 600 million eur Further company coverage:

