7 months ago
BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
#Financials
February 3, 2017 / 12:04 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

*

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says

* Average price paid for comprehensive policy 462 pounds ($579.16), record high

* Motor insurance premiums up 4.9 pct in Q4 from previous quarter

* Tax increases, increased repair costs, rising costs of whiplash claims behind price rises

* Concern Ministry of Justice will cut discount rate, which would add to size of lump sums payments for personal injury claims and push up insurance premiums. Decision due February.($1 = 0.7977 pounds)

