BRIEF-PerkinElmer Q4 GAAP EPS $0.57 from continuing operations

Feb 2 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc

* Q4 revenue for discovery & analytical solutions $409.9 million versus $418.2 million

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.06 to $2.16 from continuing operations

* Qtrly revenue was $566.8 million versus $569.9 million in comparable prior period of 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $609.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: