Feb 3(Reuters) - Corporacion Financeira Alba SA :

* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)

* Acquisition is part of a deal between capital development vehicles managed by Arta Capital SGEIC SA, in one of which Alba owns a stake of 100 pct, to buy a majority stake in Gascan SA Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: