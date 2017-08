Feb 3 (Reuters) - New Equity Venture International AB :

* Said on Thursday Zoomability Int AB had initiated listing process

* Prior to listing Zoomability had carried out private placement of 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($285,264) and its value post issue is 14.3 million crowns

* As result of Zoomability private placement, NEVI's holding decreased to 17.5 pct from 21.2 pct

