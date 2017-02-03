FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guy Degrenne H1 net income rises to 2.9 million euros
February 3, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Guy Degrenne H1 net income rises to 2.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Guy Degrenne SA :

* H1 revenue 40.4 million euros ($43.45 million) vs 42.3 million euros year ago

* H1 recurring operating loss of 1.6 million euros vs loss of 1.4 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss of 2.9 million euros vs loss of 1.6 million euros year ago

* Considers that the objective of restoring the operating profit before exceptional items for the current financial year, as announced on Sept 21, 2016, will not be achieved

* Confirms that the Group's consolidated net working capital is sufficient to meet the Group's obligations over the next twelve months

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9297 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

