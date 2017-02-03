FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resilux announce potential tender offer on co by Bain Capital
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 3, 2017 / 9:58 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Resilux announce potential tender offer on co by Bain Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3(Reuters) - Resilux NV :

* Announces potential voluntary and conditional public tender offer for its shares and warrants by Bain Capital Europe Fund IV, L.P.

* Board of directors of Resilux has been informed about the intentions of Bain Capital and confirms discussions are progressing well and that there is an agreement in principle on the terms thereof

* Board intends to recommend the potential offer

* Potential offer is supported by the founding family shareholders of Resilux, holding approximately 57.59 pct of the outstanding Resilux shares

* Founding family shareholders have irrevocably confirmed that they will tender their shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

