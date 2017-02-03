FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Sporting signs contracts with Sebastian Coates and Gelson Martins, lends Lukas Spalvis
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 3, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sporting signs contracts with Sebastian Coates and Gelson Martins, lends Lukas Spalvis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Said on Thursday it has exercised an option to keep the player Sebastian Coates, who has signed a contract until 2022 with a 45 million euro ($48.3 million) release clause

* The club has reached an agreement with Gelson Martins to extend his contract until 2022, with a 60 million euro release clause

* The club has also reached an agreement with Rosenborg BK to lend Lukas Spalvis until Dec. 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2kwCaOH , bit.ly/2jKfqWY , bit.ly/2kzJXL7

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9312 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.