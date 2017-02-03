BRIEF-Sporting signs contracts with Sebastian Coates and Gelson Martins, lends Lukas Spalvis

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Said on Thursday it has exercised an option to keep the player Sebastian Coates, who has signed a contract until 2022 with a 45 million euro ($48.3 million) release clause

* The club has reached an agreement with Gelson Martins to extend his contract until 2022, with a 60 million euro release clause

* The club has also reached an agreement with Rosenborg BK to lend Lukas Spalvis until Dec. 2017

