Feb 3 Source: Nikkei

* Isuzu Motors is expected to maintain its full-year forecast of 13 percent drop in operating profit to 150 billion yen - Nikkei

* Isuzu Motors' operating profit for nine months through Dec likely dropped more than 10% to around 110 billion yen - Nikkei

* Isuzu Motors' sales apparently fell 5% to about 1.35 trillion yen for the nine months through December - Nikkei