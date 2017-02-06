Feb 6 Playway SA :

* Said on Friday it signed an agreement with the partners of Fishing Games Sp. z o.o. (Fishing Games) concerning a capital increase of Fishing Games to 0.1 million zlotys ($25,034) from 33,000 zlotys

* The capital increase of Fishing Games to be undertaken via an issue of new shares in exchange for cash contribution of 67,000 zlotys

* After the capital increase Playway will hold 80 pct stake in Fishing Games

* The partners of Fishing Games are Playway, Jakub Trzebinski and Mateusz Zawadzki

* Fishing Games resolved to change its name to Ultimate Games

* The proceeds from the capital increase will be allocated for the completion of the "Ultimate Fishing" game

($1 = 3.9945 zlotys)