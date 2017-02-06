Feb 6 Playway SA :
* Said on Friday it signed an agreement with the partners of
Fishing Games Sp. z o.o. (Fishing Games) concerning a capital
increase of Fishing Games to 0.1 million zlotys ($25,034) from
33,000 zlotys
* The capital increase of Fishing Games to be undertaken via
an issue of new shares in exchange for cash contribution of
67,000 zlotys
* After the capital increase Playway will hold 80 pct stake
in Fishing Games
* The partners of Fishing Games are Playway, Jakub
Trzebinski and Mateusz Zawadzki
* Fishing Games resolved to change its name to Ultimate
Games
* The proceeds from the capital increase will be allocated
for the completion of the "Ultimate Fishing" game
