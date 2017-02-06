Feb 6 Bizim Toptan Satis Magazalari AS
:
* Said Om Friday Bayram Ali YILDIRIM, General Manager of the
Company, resigned from his position and Hüseyin BALCI has been
appointed as General Manager
* Sadullah AYDIN, Financial Affairs Director (CFO) of the
Company, resigned from his position and Özden EROL DUNDAR has
been appointed as Financial Affairs Director (CFO)
* To request up to 40.0 million lira ($10.88 million) as
capital advance, from the controlling shareholder Yldz Holding
A.., to be used for a future capital increase, in order to
support the company's growth strategy and to support a share
buy-back program up to that amount
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6752 liras)
(Gdynia Newsroom)