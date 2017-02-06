Feb 6 Bizim Toptan Satis Magazalari AS :

* Said Om Friday Bayram Ali YILDIRIM, General Manager of the Company, resigned from his position and Hüseyin BALCI has been appointed as General Manager

* Sadullah AYDIN, Financial Affairs Director (CFO) of the Company, resigned from his position and Özden EROL DUNDAR has been appointed as Financial Affairs Director (CFO)

* To request up to 40.0 million lira ($10.88 million) as capital advance, from the controlling shareholder Yldz Holding A.., to be used for a future capital increase, in order to support the company's growth strategy and to support a share buy-back program up to that amount

