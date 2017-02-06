BRIEF-Aotecar New Energy's share trade to resume on Feb 7
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 6 Prochnik SA :
* Reported on Friday January 2017 turnover 5.4 million zlotys ($1.35 million), up 9.0 percent year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9940 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its Hunan-based energy tech unit filed lawsuit against a Chengdu-based firm for procurement contract dispute and received civil judgment
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.