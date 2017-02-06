BRIEF-Hamilton Insurance Group says Attune appoints James Hobson CEO
* Says Attune announced James Hobson accepted an offer to assume position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Accor SA :
* Announced on Sunday it has begun exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 100 pct of Travel Keys
* The combination of Travel Keys with onefinestay and Squarebreak will provide AccorHotels with an offering of about 8,500 addresses in the luxury private rental market
* The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2017 after customary due diligence
Source text: bit.ly/2kcyazj
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Attune announced James Hobson accepted an offer to assume position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1445 GMT on Monday:
* To increase share capital to 21.0 million lira ($5.70 million) from 10.0 million lira through private placement