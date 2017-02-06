Feb 6 Awbud SA :

* Reported on Friday that the funds managed by ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA reduced its stake in the company to 2.33 percent from 7.32 percent via a sale of 411,000 of the company's shares

* Murapol SA IPO-MUP.WA increased directly and indirectly its stake in the company to 14.46 percent, representing 1.2 million of the company's shares

* Murapol increased its stake in Awbud via direct and indirect acquisitions, through Abadon Real Estate SA, between Nov. 30, 2016 and Feb. 3, 2017

* Before the transactions Murapol directly and indirectly held no stake in the company's share capital

* Abadon Real Estate increased its stake in the company to 9.47 percent, representing 781,000 of the company's shares, via direct acquisitions between Feb. 1 and Feb. 3

(Gdynia Newsroom)