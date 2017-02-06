BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO 2016 net profit rises to 1.3 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 1.3 million lira ($353,145.71) versus 134,555 lira year ago
Feb 6 Vantage Development SA
* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) announces a tender offer for 18,783,120 shares representing 30.08 pct stake in Vantage Development at 3.25 zloty per share
* Fedha represents Grzegorz Dzik, Jozef Biegaj, the Czech Republic-based Nutit AS and TradeBridge Czechy (parties)
* Fedha is a unit of Nutit AS and Nutit AS is controlled by Grzegorz Dzik
* Fedha does not own any shares of Vantage Development
* The parties jointly own 69.92 pct stake in Vantage Development, they have united to buy shares and vote jointly
* Entries in the tender offer will be accepted from Feb. 23 to March 27
* TMX Group Ltd - volume for Jan 12.67 billion versus 10.39 billion
* Results of rights offer - successful raising of R289 million