Feb 6 CNA Financial Corp :
* CNA Financial announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share and a
quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share
* Says Property & Casualty Operations combined ratio for Q4
and full year was 99.9% and 95.9%, respectively.
* Qtrly net written premiums $1,525 million versus $1,585
million
* Says catastrophe losses for Q4 were $18 million
* Catastrophe losses for Q4 were $18 million, after tax, as
compared with $27 million, after tax, in prior year quarter
* Catastrophe losses in Q4 of 2016 were primarily from U.S.
weather-related events
* Qtrly total Life and Group Non-Core total operating
revenues $334 million versus $299 million
* Book value per share excluding AOCI $44.89 for the quarter
ended Dec, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: