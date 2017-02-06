MOVES-Idinvest Partners names Alban Wyniecki as investment director
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Immunovaccine Inc :
* Immunovaccine's lead immuno-oncology candidate to enter investigator-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial in ovarian cancer in combination with approved anti-PD-1 drug
* Princess Margaret Cancer Centre to conduct Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate use of combination of immunotherapies from co and Merck
* Expects to announce top-line interim results for Phase 1B trial of DPX-Survivac by end of March 2017
* In addition to Phase 2 trial, Immunovaccine is conducting a phase 1B trial with Incyte Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)