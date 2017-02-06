MOVES-Idinvest Partners names Alban Wyniecki as investment director
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 Tyson Foods Inc :
* Steps up fiscal 2017 EPS guidance to $4.90-$5.05
* Q1 sales $9,182 million versus $9,152 million
* Qtrly net income per share attributable to Tyson $1.59
* For fiscal 2017, pork segment's operating margin should be around 12%
* For fiscal 2017, beef segment's operating margin should be around 5%
* Sees capital expenditures to approximate $1.0 billion for fiscal 2017
* In fiscal 2017, USDA indicates domestic protein production (chicken, beef, pork and turkey) should increase approximately 2-3%
* As co continues with integration of Hillshire Brands, expect to realize synergies of around $675 million in fiscal 2017 from acquisition
* Profit improvement plan for Legacy Prepared Foods business with some incremental synergies expected to be realized in fiscal 2018
* Expect earnings cadence for remainder of fiscal year to follow "more normal patterns, including seasonality typical of our Q2"
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $9.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)