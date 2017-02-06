MOVES-Idinvest Partners names Alban Wyniecki as investment director
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 CEZ
* Says its Skoda Praha unit agreed partnership with GE to build coal-fired TPP Pljevlja II power plant in Montenegro and help investor EPCG secure financing.
* Skoda expects to present a final proposal of the financial structure and financing conditions for the project by the end of February.
* CEZ signed deal to build 254 MW coal-fired plant in Montenegro in September 2016 Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom)
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)