MOVES-Idinvest Partners names Alban Wyniecki as investment director
Feb 6 Paris-based securities brokerage Idinvest Partners SA named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
Feb 6 First Foundation Inc:
* Says Q4 total revenues were $32.6 million, an increase of 22%
* First foundation announces 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $31.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the network, lower than the previous two Super Bowls.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)