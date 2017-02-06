MILAN Feb 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on
Summary:
** Shares turn negative in choppy trade
** STOXX 600 down 0.5 percent
** Auto sector index hits three-week low after downbeat BofA-ML note
** Volkswagen down as negative newsflow continues
** Italian banks fall as UniCredit's $14 billion cash call starts
** Ryanair lower as update disappoints
** But well-received results lift DKSH, Telecom Italia, Aker BP
** Precious metal miners up after Randgold update, higher gold prices
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)