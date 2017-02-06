(Adds Vodafone appeal)

Feb 6 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

* Wins tender to provide mobile services to public institutions.

* Tender worth 5 billion forints ($17.3 million) over 39 months.

* Vodafone's Hungarian unit has appealed to a court against the Public Procurement Directorate's (KEF) decision to disqualify its bid at the mobile tender -Vodafone statement published by the state news agency MTI Further company coverage: ($1 = 288.3 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)