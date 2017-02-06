Feb 6 Spain's Grifols :

* Says it has concluded the debt refinancing process it started on Jan. 9 and has refinanced debt for $6.3 billion

* Says in a statement the average cost of the refinanced debt is 2.65 percent and the margin has fallen by 100 basis points to 200 basis points.

* Says the average term of the debt is 7 years

* Says Nomura, Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Goldman Sachs and HSBC were the bookrunners

* Says is committed to rapidly reducing its leverage levels Further company coverage: