Feb 6 Restaurant Brands International Inc
:
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. to report full year
and fourth quarter 2016 results on February 13, 2017; provides
selected full year 2016 guidance
* Expects full year system net restaurant growth of 200 and
735 for Tim Hortons and Burger King, respectively
* Restaurant Brands International Inc sees full year 2016
RBI total revenues of $4,135 - $4,150 million
* Restaurant Brands International Inc sees full year 2016
RBI net income of $950 - $960 million
* Sees full year 2016 RBI capital expenditures of
approximately $34 million
* Sees FY 2016 full year comparable sales growth of 2.5% and
2.3% for Tim Hortons and Burger King, respectively
* Restaurant Brands International Inc sees total debt as at
December 31, 2016 of $8,910 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $4.14
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: