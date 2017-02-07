Feb 7 Clime Investment Management Ltd :

* Following de-merger of Clime Pvt Ltd in late 2016, co wrote back deferred tax liability amount ($1.9 million) carried in books of CIW

* Write back in relation to unrealised gains associated with co's investment in Jasco Holdings Ltd

* written back tax laibility will have a positive effect on reported profits in six months to 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: