HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 8:36 P.M. EST/0136 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Feb 7 Clime Investment Management Ltd :
* Following de-merger of Clime Pvt Ltd in late 2016, co wrote back deferred tax liability amount ($1.9 million) carried in books of CIW
* Write back in relation to unrealised gains associated with co's investment in Jasco Holdings Ltd
* written back tax laibility will have a positive effect on reported profits in six months to 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway